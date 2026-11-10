6 injured in settler attack on civil rights activists in northern West Bank, group says

The Rabbis for Human Rights organization says six people have been injured by settlers who attacked them with clubs and rocks during agricultural activities organized by the group in the Palestinian village of Qusra in the northern West Bank.

Two of the injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment, while the others are being treated at the site of the attack by Red Crescent paramedics.

Video footage from the incident shows masked assailants throwing stones at the activists and holding slingshots, and the assailants stealing harvested olives.

According to Rabbis for Human Rights, four of its activists who were helping Palestinian olive growers with the olive harvest are injured, along with a journalist and a Palestinian resident of Qusra.

The organization says that after an hour and a half of harvesting, they saw a group of extremists gathering on the hill above them, and called the police.

Some 20 settlers attacked the group after an IDF force had arrived at the scene, the group says, and began throwing stones at the volunteer workers.

The soldiers fired tear gas at the assailants to disperse them, but the settlers then tried to attack from a different direction.

The IDF does not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Courtesy Rabbis for Human Rights)