Democrats’ Lazimi says Ra’am has a place in government: ‘Recognizes Israel as nation-state of the Jewish people’

Entering the Knesset ahead of the swearing-in ceremonies, Democrats MK Na’ama Lazimi says Arab party Ra’am emphatically has a place in the government the anti-Netanyahu bloc is aiming to build.

Ra’am, she notes, “says it recognizes Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people, and the Declaration of Independence.”

It placed Yoav Segalovitz, a Jewish, ex-police commander, at No. 2 on its slate, she adds. “And it proposes a framework for citizen service for Arabs.”

“We were elected to rebuild democracy,” she adds, “and you can’t reject 20 percent of society.”

Earlier, Otzma Yehudit MK Amichay Eliyahu said bringing the Arab parties into government would be like inviting the terrorist copilot who tried to crash a flydubai plane full of Israelis into the “cockpit” of Israel.