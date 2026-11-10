Tibi says Joint List will vote for Kahana as Knesset speaker: ‘We want to be part of the change’

Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi says the Arab-led faction will back Yashar MK Matan Kahana as Knesset speaker.

“The first crucial step signaling change is the replacement of the Knesset speaker,” Tibi tells the Kan public broadcaster. “The Yashar party informed us that it would be Matan Kahana. I congratulate him, and we will vote for him because we want to be part of the change.”

The bloc led by Yashar’s Gadi Eisenkot is seeking to replace incumbent Speaker Amir Ohana of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party as soon as possible. Ohana has said he will schedule a debate on electing his successor within a week if a majority of lawmakers formally request one.