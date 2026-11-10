Golan urges bloc not to rule out Arab parties, calls for swift formation of government
Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.
Democrats chairman Yair Golan urges his partners in the anti-Netanyahu bloc not to rule out including Arab parties in the next government and calls for a government to be formed as quickly as possible.
“I call on all my colleagues in the change bloc — let’s form a government quickly. Do not rule out the Arab parties, and do not rule out the Arab public,” Golan says at a press briefing ahead of his faction’s meeting on the inaugural day of the 26th Knesset, whose members will be sworn in this afternoon.
“Anyone who can treat our wounded sons and save their lives deserves, has the right and is capable of sitting alongside us in the Israeli government,” he adds, referring to Arab citizens who serve in Israel’s healthcare system.
Golan says Israelis voted by an “overwhelming majority” of 67 seats to 53 to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, warning that every additional day the outgoing coalition remains in power causes further damage to the country.
“Let’s form a government, and quickly. And if we can strengthen it later, we will know how to do so with sound judgment and generosity of spirit,” he says.
More from today’s Liveblog:
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- UTJ’s newspapers stress party is not in a bloc; MK says it will side with whoever solves IDF draft issue
- In tirade against ‘terrorist’ Arab MKs, Ben Gvir claims election was ‘stolen’; opppsition MK: Ben Gvir is Knesset’s only convicted terror supporter
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