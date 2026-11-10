East Jerusalem man to be charged with breaking into woman’s home in Tel Aviv and raping her

The Tel Aviv District Attorney’s Office files a statement ahead of an indictment against a Palestinian man from East Jerusalem who allegedly broke into a woman’s Tel Aviv home and raped her after he followed her back from a nearby nightclub, police say.

The woman, in her 20s, filed a complaint with police on October 12, and the suspect, 42, was detained on October 27 after a court put out a warrant for his arrest, according to police.

A phone the suspect had in his possession when he was arrested contained evidence linking him to the alleged assault, police say.

The suspect’s remand has been extended until Thursday, and prosecutors are expected within days to indict him and ask the court to keep him in custody until the end of legal proceedings, police add.