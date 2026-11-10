Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Foreign Minister Sa’ar to also serve as interior minister, Likud says

Today, 12:35 pm
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Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar speaks during a joint press conference with Slovenia’s foreign minister (not pictured) prior to the opening of Israel’s embassy in Slovenia, in Ljubljana on September 9, 2026. (Martin Metelko/AFP)
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar speaks during a joint press conference with Slovenia’s foreign minister (not pictured) prior to the opening of Israel’s embassy in Slovenia, in Ljubljana on September 9, 2026. (Martin Metelko/AFP)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party says that Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar will also serve as interior minister.

Sa’ar’s appointment to the second ministry will be voted on at a cabinet meeting tomorrow, the statement says, adding that the position was initially offered to faction chair MK Ofir Katz, who declined it on the grounds that he wants to concentrate on work concerning the bloc.

There has been no interior minister since Shas’s Moshe Arbel resigned in July 2025, after which a number of his authorities were transferred to Netanyahu.

Under legal pressure from the High Court of Justice, Netanyahu agreed in August that he would appoint an interior minister.

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