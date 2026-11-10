Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Israeli defense officials visit Morocco to deepen military ties

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 11:26 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Israel’s Defense Ministry Director General, Amir Baram (left), meets with Inspector General of the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces, Mohammed Berrid, in Rabat, November 9, 2026. (Royal Moroccan Armed Forces)
Israel’s Defense Ministry Director General, Amir Baram (left), meets with Inspector General of the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces, Mohammed Berrid, in Rabat, November 9, 2026. (Royal Moroccan Armed Forces)

Israeli security and military officials are on an official visit to Morocco as part of efforts to deepen defense ties between the nations.

The delegation is led by Defense Ministry Director General Amir Baram and includes representatives from the IDF.

The ministry says Baram met with senior Moroccan defense officials, including Minister Delegate in charge of the National Defense Administration Abdellatif Loudiyi; Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces Mohammed Berrid; and other officials from the Royal Palace and the intelligence services.

The ministry says that since the renewal of diplomatic relations in 2020 and a memorandum of understanding signed in 2021, “security ties between Israel and Morocco have grown significantly, including throughout the three years of war.”

“Israel’s defense industries are highly regarded in Morocco,” the ministry says, adding that most defense deals with Morocco are executed under government-to-government agreements.

Israeli defense firms are also “supporting the establishment of an independent Moroccan defense industry through joint ventures and offset agreements,” the ministry says.

During the trip, Baram is set to inaugurate the permanent premises of Israel’s defense attaché office in Rabat, headed by Col. Sharon Itach, who is Israel’s first-ever military attaché to Morocco.

Since the 2020 renewal of diplomatic relations, the IDF has developed ties with the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces (FAR), including joint drills.

The ministry says Baram’s visit to Morocco reflects its strategy to “deepen defense cooperation with friendly nations and expand defense exports to strengthen the IDF’s force buildup, influence foreign policy, and bolster the Israeli defense industry and economy.”

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