At height of peak season, only one flight departs from Ben Gurion Airport
Only one departing flight leaves Ben Gurion International Airport today in what would usually be peak season with some 300 departing flights.
The Israir flight left for Lisbon this morning to pick up stranded Israelis. The flight is scheduled to return later tonight, while the only other incoming flight on the arrivals board is United Airlines flight from Newark.
Air traffic has come to an almost complete standstill since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
The Health Ministry said yesterday that arrivals from the US accounted for far more of Israel’s foreign coronavirus infections than any other country.
Forty percent of arrivals to Israel who were infected abroad, over 560 cases, were travelers from the US.
Iran claims to invent coronavirus ‘smart system’ that can identify contaminated areas in seconds
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unveiled today what it claims is an Iranian-made smart system, “Mosta’an,” that can identify coronavirus in the environment instantly.
“The system can spot the coronavirus-contaminated area from 100 meters away in 5 seconds and it does not need to take blood from patients and has been tested in different hospitals and showed positive performance in 80% of cases,” claims IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami.
Salami says that the smart system can both be used for mass screening of people and spotting the contaminated areas, noting that it could also minimize the amount of disinfectants being used in areas that aren’t contaminated.
Official coronavirus figures released by Iranian authorities currently stand at 74,877 confirmed cases, and 4,683 deaths.
Tour de France postponed due to virus restrictions
The Tour de France will take place from August 29 to September 20, organizers announce Wednesday, postponing the race originally slated to start on June 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The new dates, the latest ever for the Tour founded in 1903, follow French President Emmanuel Macron’s extension on Monday of a ban on public gatherings until mid-July.
It’s the first time since the end of World War II that the race is not starting in July.
The new dates move the three-week race out of its traditional slot during the summer holidays where festive roadside crowds of around 12 million would be expected.
WHO focused on halting coronavirus pandemic, chief says after US funding freeze
GENEVA — The World Health Organization is purely focused on saving lives and halting the coronavirus pandemic, its chief says today after US President Donald Trump announced he was freezing funding for the WHO.
“There is no time to waste. WHO’s singular focus is on working to serve all people to save lives and stop the COVID-19 pandemic,” director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says on Twitter following Trump’s decision.
Lockdown of Arab town with rising virus cases said being considered
The mayor of Deir al-Asad says the Arab Israeli town could be put on lockdown after the Health Ministry warned of a “very high” contagion rate there.
“The Health Ministry raised the suggestion of a lockdown and if there is a need we won’t oppose this because the main thing is the health of the residents,” Ahmed Dabbah tells the Haaretz daily.
Dabbah met earlier with representatives of the Health Ministry, Interior Ministry, police and IDF’s Home Front Command, after which he says it was decided that those with the virus will be taken out of the community and that a hotel in Nahariya will be rented to house them.
It was also agreed that a lockdown will begin in Deir al-Asad and neighboring Bi’ina starting tomorrow if residents don’t adhere to Health Ministry directives.
Joint List MK warns of ‘disaster’ if virus testing for Arab Israelis not increased
Joint List MK Yousef Jabareen is calling for expanding coronavirus testing for Arab Israelis after the Health Ministry warned against an outbreak centered on the northern town of Deir al-Asad.
“I again warn about the worrying and severe under-testing in Arab communities that could lead to a disaster of unprecedented proportions,” Jabareen writes on Twitter.
He says additional testing is needed among Arabs “so we can get a better picture [of the infection] rate relative to the general population.”
According to the Ynet news site, there have been 510 confirmed COVID-19 cases among Arab Israelis, just over four percent of the 12,200 total infections in the country.
With Arabs making up some 20 percent of Israel’s population, it is unclear if the relatively low number of reported infections is due to a lack of testing or if the virus is less prevalent in these communities for other reasons.
Spain records drop in daily virus death toll, but number of new cases rises
MADRID — Spain records 523 deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, a decline from yesterday, but the number of new daily confirmed cases was the highest in six days.
The new deaths reported by the health ministry take the total number of fatalities to 18,579 — officially third in the world behind the United States and Italy.
Spain recorded 567 deaths from COVID-19 yesterday.
The number of new confirmed infections rises by 5,092, or three percent, to 177,633, the biggest daily increase in the number of cases since April 9.
Health authorities say Spain has overcome the peak of the coronavirus, after registering its highest daily death toll of 950 people on April 2, but warn against relaxing restrictions on the movement of people to curb the spread of the virus.
Spain on March 14 imposed one of the tightest lockdowns in Europe, with people in the nation of around 47 million people allowed outside only to go to work when they can’t do so from home, buy food, seek medical care and briefly walk their dog.
The government tightened the restrictions on March 30 by freezing all non-essential activities like construction and manufacturing for two weeks in a so-called “economic hibernation” — a measure that was lifted on Monday.
