Bereaved father who shouted at protest that Eisenkot ‘murdered’ his own son apologizes

The man who shouted at a protest that Gadi Eisenkot “murdered” his own son met with the opposition politician today to apologize for the smear.

Yossi Cohen, identified by Channel 12 as a bereaved father, shouted the false accusation through a megaphone at a protest on Sunday night outside Eisenkot’s home. Eisenkot’s son, Gal, fell while fighting in Gaza in December 2023. Eisenkot also lost two nephews in the war.

Meeting with Eisenkot today on camera, Cohen apologizes for the statement.

“A few days ago, I went outside MK Gadi Eisenkot’s home, and directed difficult and terrible words at Gadi and his family member. I would like to apologize, first of all, to Gal, to [his mother] Chana and to Gadi.”