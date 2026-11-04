Zamir: IDF won’t let Hezbollah ‘entrench itself’ and threaten north

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, during a visit to the northern border today, says the military “will not allow Hezbollah to establish terror infrastructure” in southern Lebanon.

“Any attempt by the enemy to entrench itself, build up its capabilities, or threaten northern communities will be met immediately and forcefully,” he says, according to remarks provided by the army.

Zamir says the IDF “remains alert to developments in near and distant arenas and is prepared to strike any enemy that attempts to harm us, as we have done in the past.”

The remarks come following an IDF strike in south Lebanon, the first in weeks.