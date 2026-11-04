IDF claims entry of settlers into homes in Jericho not coordinated with army

The IDF says that the entry of several dozen settlers into homes in the city of Jericho, aimed at setting up an outpost, was done without prior coordination with the army and without permission, although a settler municipal authority said earlier that IDF soldiers secured the settlers who moved into the buildings.

The Benyamin Regional Council and the Nachala settlement organization announced earlier that they had secretly purchased eight homes in the suburbs of Jericho and that settlers moved in today to take up residence.

A spokesman for the regional council said earlier that IDF forces secured the entry of the settlers into the buildings.

Reports from the area suggest that the military forces that accompanied the settlers were from IDF regional defense reserve units, known by the Hebrew acronym “Hagmar,” which are comprised mostly of residents of local West Bank settlements in the regions in which they operate.

“The acquisition process and the security implications stemming from it are currently being examined by the relevant authorities,” the IDF says in its response to the incident.