Reports: Settlers set fire to vehicles and fields in southern West Bank; no injuries reported

Palestinian media outlets report that settlers set fire to several vehicles and fields near the village of Beit Ummar in the Hebron area.

No injuries have been reported at this point.

عاجل | مستوطنون يحرقون مركبات بمنطقة "واد الشيخ" في بلدة بيت أمر، شمال الخليل. pic.twitter.com/wQ9OqqoJIV — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 4, 2026