Shas ruling council rejects Deri resignation despite poor election result

The Sephardi Haredi Shas party’s ruling Council of Torah Sages has rejected party chair Aryeh Deri’s reported attempt to resign, even though the party shrank in last week’s election and will have just six seats in the Knesset, Hebrew media outlets report.

Deri, who has led Shas for decades, aside from a period when he went to prison for corruption, was reported to have submitted his resignation following the result. But after holding a conference call, the council reportedly decided to keep him on, though it is weighing having him step down from serving in the Knesset.