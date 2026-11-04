Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Shas ruling council rejects Deri resignation despite poor election result

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Shas party chief Aryeh Deri at the scene of suspected arson at a Jerusalem synagogue on June 8, 2025. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Shas party chief Aryeh Deri at the scene of suspected arson at a Jerusalem synagogue on June 8, 2025. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Sephardi Haredi Shas party’s ruling Council of Torah Sages has rejected party chair Aryeh Deri’s reported attempt to resign, even though the party shrank in last week’s election and will have just six seats in the Knesset, Hebrew media outlets report.

Deri, who has led Shas for decades, aside from a period when he went to prison for corruption, was reported to have submitted his resignation following the result. But after holding a conference call, the council reportedly decided to keep him on, though it is weighing having him step down from serving in the Knesset.

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