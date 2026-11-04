Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Herzog responds to Vance: Israel has great respect for president, VP

By Lazar Berman Today, 9:54 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

US Vice President JD Vance (left) shakes hands with President Isaac Herzog while both attending Pope Leo XIV's inauguration in Rome on May 18, 2025. (Maayan Toaf/GPO)
US Vice President JD Vance (left) shakes hands with President Isaac Herzog while both attending Pope Leo XIV's inauguration in Rome on May 18, 2025. (Maayan Toaf/GPO)

Responding to US Vice President JD Vance saying voters want the US relationship with Israel to change in the wake of the Republican defeat in the US midterm elections, President Isaac Herzog says that Israel has great respect for Vance as well as US President Donald Trump.

Herzog also nods at growing anti-Israel feelings across the United States, especially among Democrats.

“I just heard the remarks by Vice President Vance,” Herzog says in his meeting with representatives of the Yisrael Beyteinu party. “These are sentiments that are in the air in our great friend and ally.”

“And I have respect for President Trump, for Vice President Vance, and for the Democratic Party,” says Herzog. “Israel has always made every effort to be bipartisan.”

Herzog says that “matters of this kind are of great importance.”

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