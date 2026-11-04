Herzog responds to Vance: Israel has great respect for president, VP

Responding to US Vice President JD Vance saying voters want the US relationship with Israel to change in the wake of the Republican defeat in the US midterm elections, President Isaac Herzog says that Israel has great respect for Vance as well as US President Donald Trump.

Herzog also nods at growing anti-Israel feelings across the United States, especially among Democrats.

“I just heard the remarks by Vice President Vance,” Herzog says in his meeting with representatives of the Yisrael Beyteinu party. “These are sentiments that are in the air in our great friend and ally.”

“And I have respect for President Trump, for Vice President Vance, and for the Democratic Party,” says Herzog. “Israel has always made every effort to be bipartisan.”

Herzog says that “matters of this kind are of great importance.”