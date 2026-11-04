Netanyahu: Opposition relies on ‘Islamist parties that support terror,’ probe of Arab MKs must proceed

The parties seeking to replace the current government are willing to partner with the same forces of “radical Islam” wreaking havoc in Europe, says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding that the Shin Bet investigation of foreign interference into last week’s elections must go ahead.

“Radical Islam is the challenge that is tearing countries apart in Europe today,” says Netanyahu in a video statement released by his office. “It is also the challenge that threatens us. It threatens us from abroad through Iran and its proxies, and from within through Islamist parties that support terrorism.”

“They seek to erase the Jewish identity of Israel,” he continues. “They say so openly. They seek to deprive us of the ability to defend ourselves against our enemies.”

Netanyahu argues that a government that depends on Arab parties will not be able to confront radical Islam and will divide Israeli society.

“Not only will such a government fail to fight our enemies, but it will simply tear us apart from within,” he says. “This is a matter of our very survival.”

He calls for a “broad national government” under his leadership open to all Zionist parties.

Turning to the nascent investigation into senior Arab lawmakers, centered on foreign interference in the election, Netanyahu says, “We must get to the truth.”

“There are serious suspicions that foreign countries have been involved, with enormous sums of money, in an effort to influence the results of the elections in Israel,” he continues.

Netanyahu notes that Central Elections Committee head Justice Noam Solberg “ruled that all obstacles to this investigation must be removed.”

“He is right,” Netanyahu says. “We must get to the whole truth, without a cover-up and without delay. The integrity of elections is a cornerstone of democracy. We must protect it, and we must protect our country.”

Netanyahu’s Likud party has claimed the election was stolen and tried unsuccessfully to delay the certification of the vote. Election authorities have said the vote was conducted properly and that the results are valid.