Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Trump says he won’t fire Defense Secretary Hegseth following midterms blowout

By AFP and ToI Staff Today, 9:51 pm
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US President Donald Trump listens as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at a roundtable event in the East Room of the White House, October 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
US President Donald Trump listens as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at a roundtable event in the East Room of the White House, October 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US President Donald Trump rules out firing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth despite Republicans suffering bruising midterm election losses that Trump has attributed to fallout from the war against Iran. US Vice President JD Vance has blamed the election result on the war.

“No, I think he’s doing a very good job,” Trump says when asked if he is considering replacing Hegseth, a staunch proponent of military action against the Islamic Republic.

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