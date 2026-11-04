Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Trump says he won’t fire Defense Secretary Hegseth following midterms blowout
US President Donald Trump rules out firing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth despite Republicans suffering bruising midterm election losses that Trump has attributed to fallout from the war against Iran. US Vice President JD Vance has blamed the election result on the war.
“No, I think he’s doing a very good job,” Trump says when asked if he is considering replacing Hegseth, a staunch proponent of military action against the Islamic Republic.
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