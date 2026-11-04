Trump says Vance post blaming midterm loss on Iran war, floating change to Israel ties, is ‘largely true’

US President Donald Trump says Vice President JD Vance’s post-election analysis, in which he said Republican voters punished the party in yesterday’s midterms due to anger over the war in Iran, and added that they want to see a change in Washington’s relationship with Israel, is “largely true.”

“I know how he feels about it… I think it was fine. I thought it was good,” Trump tells reporters while touring the construction site of the ballroom he is having built at the White House.

Trump insists that he made the right decision when the US and Israel launched the war with Iran in February because he wanted to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon — a goal he previously said had already been accomplished through US strikes on three of Tehran’s nuclear sites less than a year earlier.

“I knew the war was gonna impact [the election results]. Whether it impacted it or not, Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon,” Trump tells reporters while touring a construction site outside the White House.

“I would’ve done nothing different,” he insists.

Asked about his previous declarations that the Iran war would end immediately after the midterms, Trump falsely claims he never made such a statement.

“I said nuclear weapons would be destroyed. And that’s what happened with Midnight Hammer,” he says, referring to the June 2025 strikes, which he had claimed totally obliterated Iran’s nuclear program.

“The war will end whenever I want it to. But it’s got to be done right,” he says.