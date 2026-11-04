Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Schumer says Senate can use ‘power of the purse’ to stop Iran war

By AFP Today, 7:43 pm
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US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, pauses as he speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, November 4, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, pauses as he speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, November 4, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the presumed incoming Senate majority leader, says the Iran war “must end” and suggests his party’s incoming majority in Congress could use its control over government funding to press for that goal.

“This war must end. It must end,” Schumer tells journalists, later noting that the “power of the purse” is “one of the ways of deterring a president who does war without the consent of the American people.”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report. 

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