Schumer says Senate can use ‘power of the purse’ to stop Iran war

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the presumed incoming Senate majority leader, says the Iran war “must end” and suggests his party’s incoming majority in Congress could use its control over government funding to press for that goal.

“This war must end. It must end,” Schumer tells journalists, later noting that the “power of the purse” is “one of the ways of deterring a president who does war without the consent of the American people.”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.