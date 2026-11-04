Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Iran inflicted ‘defeat’ on Trump, security chief says after midterms

By AFP Today, 7:35 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Iran's Mohsen Rezai (Courtesy)
Iran's Mohsen Rezai (Courtesy)

Iran’s top security chief Mohsen Rezai says US President Donald Trump had lost out to Tehran in their war and in the political arena after the US midterm elections, in which Trump’s Republican party suffered heavy losses and lost control of Congress.

“The Iranian nation handed Trump a strategic defeat on the battlefield and in the Hormuz — and a POLITICAL DEFEAT in Washington,” Rezai, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, writes on X.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.