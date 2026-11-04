Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Iran inflicted ‘defeat’ on Trump, security chief says after midterms
Iran’s top security chief Mohsen Rezai says US President Donald Trump had lost out to Tehran in their war and in the political arena after the US midterm elections, in which Trump’s Republican party suffered heavy losses and lost control of Congress.
“The Iranian nation handed Trump a strategic defeat on the battlefield and in the Hormuz — and a POLITICAL DEFEAT in Washington,” Rezai, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, writes on X.
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