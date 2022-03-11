Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022
Biden says Russia to pay ‘severe price’ if it uses chemical weapons
US President Joe Biden vows that Russia would pay a “severe price” if it used chemical weapons in Ukraine, after US intelligence reportedly suggested that Moscow was preparing for such an attack.
“I’m not going to speak about the intelligence, but Russia would pay a severe price if they used chemicals,” Biden says, answering questions at a White House press conference where he announced further sanctions on Russia.
