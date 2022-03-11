Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022

Biden says Russia to pay ‘severe price’ if it uses chemical weapons

11 March 2022, 7:18 pm Edit
US President Joe Biden speaks about trade with Russia, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 11, 2022. (Mandel Ngan/AFP)
US President Joe Biden vows that Russia would pay a “severe price” if it used chemical weapons in Ukraine, after US intelligence reportedly suggested that Moscow was preparing for such an attack.

“I’m not going to speak about the intelligence, but Russia would pay a severe price if they used chemicals,” Biden says, answering questions at a White House press conference where he announced further sanctions on Russia.

