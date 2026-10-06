Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Blast heard in northern parts of Riyadh amid ongoing conflict with Houthis

By AFP Today, 12:17 pm
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Flames burn at a facility belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco south of Riyadh on October 3, 2026. (AFP)
Illustrative: Flames burn at a facility belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco south of Riyadh on October 3, 2026. (AFP)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — An explosion was heard in the Saudi capital Riyadh, residents tell AFP, with the blast echoing in the northern parts of the city.

The incident comes after several blasts rattled the capital yesterday, as fighting with Yemen’s Houthis intensifies.

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