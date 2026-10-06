Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026
Blast heard in northern parts of Riyadh amid ongoing conflict with Houthis
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — An explosion was heard in the Saudi capital Riyadh, residents tell AFP, with the blast echoing in the northern parts of the city.
The incident comes after several blasts rattled the capital yesterday, as fighting with Yemen’s Houthis intensifies.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here