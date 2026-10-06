Dubai repatriation flights to be completed on Thursday, Transportation Ministry says

Israel expects the effort of repatriation flights operated by Israeli carriers to bring citizens back safely from Dubai to conclude on Thursday, the Transportation Ministry says.

To date, 7,415 passengers have returned to Israel from Dubai on special flights operated by Israeli airlines and via Abu Dhabi on commercial flights by Etihad Airways, according to the ministry.

The first flights from Dubai operated by Israeli airlines landed at Ben Gurion Airport late on Friday following last week’s attempted terror attack on a flydubai flight en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Since then, flydubai flight services to and from Tel Aviv have been temporarily suspended.

“We are continuing our concerted effort to complete the repatriation operation to ensure that Israelis can return to Israel safely, quickly, and in an orderly manner,” says Transportation Minister Miri Regev. “Our goal is to complete the mission as soon as possible, while addressing the needs of all Israelis wishing to return to Israel.”