Over 30,000 troops, security personnel treated through Defense Ministry since Oct. 7

Marking three years since Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught, the Defense Ministry says more than 30,000 wounded soldiers and security personnel have sought treatment through its Rehabilitation Department since the war began.
Some 63 percent are receiving care for psychological conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and difficulties surrounding reintegration into civilian life.
The ministry says the total number of wounded from all of Israel’s wars under the department’s care reached 91,200, and that number is expected to surpass 100,000 by 2028, with roughly half expected to be coping with psychological harm.
The rehab department deals with wounded veterans from all of Israel’s security bodies, not just the Israel Defense Forces.
According to the ministry, of those wounded since the start of the October 7 war, 63 are classified as having over 100% disability — the most severe level of injury; 249 have severe head injuries; 29 are suffering from blindness; and 106 are amputees.
Also according to the data, 8% of security personnel wounded in the past three years are women, and 62% are reservists.
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