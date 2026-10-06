Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Goldknopf decries ‘shocking and outrageous’ attempt to arrest draft dodger

Today, 12:41 pm
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MK Yitzhak Goldknopf, center, alongside Likud's Justice Minister Yariv Levin, left, and Defense Minister Israel Katz, right, during a Knesset vote on a bill to freeze arrests of Haredi draft evaders in Jerusalem, July 14, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
MK Yitzhak Goldknopf, center, alongside Likud's Justice Minister Yariv Levin, left, and Defense Minister Israel Katz, right, during a Knesset vote on a bill to freeze arrests of Haredi draft evaders in Jerusalem, July 14, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

United Torah Judaism party chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf slams Military Police for its attempt to detain a draft dodger in Modiin overnight, which led to Haredi rioters gathering at the location to thwart the arrest.

“The scenes tonight are shocking and outrageous,” Goldknopf says in a statement. “The persecution of Torah scholars has reached its peak,” he claims, adding that the struggle for the rights of Torah students to lead a “Jewish lifestyle” will not end.

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