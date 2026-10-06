Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026
Goldknopf decries ‘shocking and outrageous’ attempt to arrest draft dodger
United Torah Judaism party chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf slams Military Police for its attempt to detain a draft dodger in Modiin overnight, which led to Haredi rioters gathering at the location to thwart the arrest.
“The scenes tonight are shocking and outrageous,” Goldknopf says in a statement. “The persecution of Torah scholars has reached its peak,” he claims, adding that the struggle for the rights of Torah students to lead a “Jewish lifestyle” will not end.
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