Goldknopf decries ‘shocking and outrageous’ attempt to arrest draft dodger

United Torah Judaism party chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf slams Military Police for its attempt to detain a draft dodger in Modiin overnight, which led to Haredi rioters gathering at the location to thwart the arrest.

“The scenes tonight are shocking and outrageous,” Goldknopf says in a statement. “The persecution of Torah scholars has reached its peak,” he claims, adding that the struggle for the rights of Torah students to lead a “Jewish lifestyle” will not end.