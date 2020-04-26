Blue and White activists file petition to High Court against coalition deal with Likud

Some 400 Blue and White campaign workers, activists and volunteers file a petition with the High Court of Justice against the party’s coalition agreement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud, Army Radio reports.

“We’ll accuse Benny Gantz of fraud and breach of trust,” activist Vered Amir tells the radio station, saying the Blue and White chief broke his campaign promise not to sit in a government led by Netanyahu due to the premier’s indictment on corruption charges.

Lawyer Daniel Haklai, who is representing the activists, says some are considering a civil suit against Gantz and Blue and White No. 2 Gabi Ashkenazi, who pushed for the agreement with Likud.

The High Court is set to hear this week other petitions against the coalition deal, as well against the tasking of Netanyahu with forming a government over his legal woes.