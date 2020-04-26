Lockdown of virus-hit neighborhoods in Beit Shemesh, Netivot takes effect
search
home page
Live Now

Lockdown of virus-hit neighborhoods in Beit Shemesh, Netivot takes effect

Restrictions in areas of the two cities that were declared ‘restricted zones’ will stay in place until Friday; IDF’s Home Front Command to help with distributing food to the needy

By TOI staff Today, 8:00 am 0 Edit
Illustrative: Police officers close synagogues and hand out fines to ultra-Orthodox Jews in the city of Beit Shemesh for violating coronavirus guidelines, April 16, 2020. (Yaakov Lederman/Flash90)
Illustrative: Police officers close synagogues and hand out fines to ultra-Orthodox Jews in the city of Beit Shemesh for violating coronavirus guidelines, April 16, 2020. (Yaakov Lederman/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.

read more:
comments