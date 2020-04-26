Anti-Semitic flyers left at homes and on cars in southwestern Montana city

Two pamphlets that were described by local media as anti-Semitic were placed in front of homes and on cars in Livingston, Montana.

One of the flyers discovered on Wednesday morning in the small southwestern Montana city read “With Jews You Lose,” and shows a declining line graph representing the “value of a $1 federal reserve note in 1913 dollars,” the Livingston Enterprise reports.

That flyer lists the website of a group called The Brother Nathanael Foundation, which is based in Priest River, Idaho, and is listed as a “General Hate” group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors hate groups.

A second pamphlet featured a photo of the late John F. Kennedy and included an anti-Semitic quote falsely attributed to him, according to the newspaper. The flyers also referenced Israel, the Federal Reserve and kicking secret societies and Zionists out of the country, Livingston Police Chief Dale Johnson told the Enterprise.

At least one of the people who found a flyer outside their homes was Jewish, according to the paper. Livingston has a few dozen Jewish residents among its population of roughly 7,000.

— JTA