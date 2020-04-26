The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Head of Bedouin town supports lockdown after sharp rise in infections there
The head of a Bedouin town in the Negev Desert says he supports a lockdown after the number of coronavirus there went from zero to 18 in a week.
Habis Al-Atauna, head of the Hura Local Council, tells Army Radio that all of the infected are from the same family and are being treated at their homes.
He says he’ll meet with Health Ministry and IDF Home Front Command officials to decide on how to address the outbreak in Hura.
Number of infections in Israel rises to 15,398; no new deaths overnight
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 15,398, an increase of 250 over the last 24 hours.
The death toll remains at 199, the same figure it was at last night.
The Health Ministry says 132 people are currently in serious condition, 100 of whom are on ventilators.
There have now been 6,602 Israelis who recovered from COVID-19.
Health minister denies donations to his Hasidic sect swayed decision on IKEA opening
Health Minister Yaakov Litzman pushes back strongly after a report says the owners of IKEA Israel gave millions of shekels in donations to the Gur Hasidic sect Litzman belongs to.
The report from TheMarker came after the reopening of IKEA stores was met with criticism, as the government regulations allowing them to reopen did not extend to smaller businesses.
“The reports about the ties between the managers of the IKEA chain and ultra-Orthodox elements that led to the opening of the chain are nonsense that isn’t worth relating to,” a statement from the Health Ministry says.
The statement stresses that the decision to allow IKEA to open was made by ministry officials and at the request of the Finance Ministry, while denying any ties between Litzman and Shulam Fisher, one of the owners of IKEA Israel.
“It’s surprising that during an emergency in which the entire [health] system is working to save lives with dedication and responsibility, there are those who publish false information and baseless details,” it says.
Health chief warns of renewed virus outbreak in winter
Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, director-general of the Health Ministry, warns Israel could see a renewed coronavirus outbreak in the winter.
“Look at Singapore, which we watched jealously, and recently there were days in which there were over 1,000 [new] sick people a day,” he tells Army Radio.
He is also asked about Health Minister Yaakov Litzman’s expected departure from the Health Ministry.
“We’ll continue to do our best. I’ll stay as long as there is a need and value to my remaining in the position,” he says.
Sea of Galilee level drops for first time since start of winter
For the first time since the start of the winter, the water level of the Sea of Galilee drops.
With a one centimeter decline, the level of Israel’s largest freshwater lake is now 208.93 centimeters below sea level, 13 centimeters below its “upper red line,” above which it is in danger of overflowing.
The Water Authority attributes the decline to increased pumping and evaporation due to the strong winds over the weekend.
Health official: Virus restrictions being lifted too quickly, rollback should be in clear stages
A top Health Ministry officials says she believes Israel is moving too quickly to rollback coronavirus restrictions and acknowledges the confusion among the Israeli public that the directives have caused.
“We’re after the peak of the first wave but I think that we’re hurrying a little too much. Because of the steps that were taken, we’re in a relatively good situation. I would feel more confident if we marked steps. I feel we’re being haphazard,” Sigal Sadetsky, head of public health services at the Health Ministry, tells Kan public radio.
She adds: “In other countries they announced what would open on a certain date and what [would open] on another [date]. We did a very large opening at one time. I agree that the directives aren’t clear. Exercise is permitted only to 500 meters, but [traveling] kilometers to stores [is okay].”
Her comments came as many businesses that had been forced to close their doors because of the restrictions were allowed to open again if they adhered to hygienic and social distancing guidelines, though many businesses indicated they would remain closed.
Yemeni separatists declare self-governance in south
Yemeni separatists declare self-governance of the war-torn country’s south, as the peace deal with the government crumbles, complicating its long conflict with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels who control much of the north.
The Southern Transitional Council accuses the government of failing to perform its duties and of “conspiring” against the southern cause, and says self-governance had begun at midnight.
— AFP
Satellite imagery finds train likely belonging to North Korea’s Kim amid health rumors
SEOUL, South Korea — A train likely belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been parked at his compound on the country’s east coast since last week, satellite imagery shows, amid speculation about his health that has been caused, in part, by a long period out of the public eye.
The satellite photos released by 38 North, a website specializing in North Korea studies, don’t say anything about Kim’s potential health problems, and they echo South Korean government intelligence that Kim is staying outside of the capital, Pyongyang. Seoul has also repeatedly indicated that there have been no unusual signs that could indicate health problems for Kim.
That hasn’t stopped growing unconfirmed rumors and media reports about Kim’s health that have emerged since he missed an April 15 commemoration of the 108th birthday of his grandfather, North Korea founder Kim Il Sung.
Kim Jong Un’s train has been parked at the Leadership Railway Station servicing his Wonsan compound since at least April 21, the website 38 North says, citing an analysis of recent satellite photos of the area. The website says that the approximately 250-meter (820-foot) -long train wasn’t present on April 15 but was present on both April 21 and 23.
“The train’s presence does not prove the whereabouts of the North Korean leader or indicate anything about his health, but it does lend weight to reports that Kim is staying at an elite area on the country’s eastern coast,” it says.
— AP
IDF to boost operations in Beit Shemesh, Netivot as virus-hit neighborhoods go on lockdown
The IDF’s Home Front Command will increase its activities in the cities of Beit Shemesh and Netivot, where a lockdown of some neighborhoods with high rates of coronavirus infections took effect this morning, the military says.
Troops will assist in the distribution of food to needy families and help explain the virus-related directives.
“The IDF will continue to help the civilian sphere as needed in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak,” the military says in s statement.
The lockdowns in Netivot and Beit Shemesh, which the cabinet declared “restricted zones” on Friday, began at 6 a.m. today and will last until Friday at 6 a.m.
In Beit Shemesh, the lockdown applies to the Nahala Umenuha and Ramat Beit Shemesh Bet neighborhoods.
In Netivot, the neighborhoods of Neta’im and Shalom Boinich will locked down, as will Hazani, Tzaban, Hatzalah, Brosh, Bilu and Gershonowitz streets in the southern city.
