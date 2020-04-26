Head of Bedouin town supports lockdown after sharp rise in infections there

The head of a Bedouin town in the Negev Desert says he supports a lockdown after the number of coronavirus there went from zero to 18 in a week.

Habis Al-Atauna, head of the Hura Local Council, tells Army Radio that all of the infected are from the same family and are being treated at their homes.

He says he’ll meet with Health Ministry and IDF Home Front Command officials to decide on how to address the outbreak in Hura.