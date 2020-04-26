Italy reports 260 virus deaths, lowest since March 14

Ahead of Israel’s Independence Day on Wednesday, President Rivlin and Foreign Minister Israel Katz host the annual a reception for the diplomatic and consular corps in Israel, this year via videoconference.

“This year, we celebrate seventy-two years of the independence of the State of Israel in very different times. We are all facing a global challenge, the coronavirus that makes no distinction between nations, races or religions. It has claimed many lives and many people are suffering. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those, all around the world, who have lost loved ones, and those who are ill,” Rivlin tells diplomats attending online.

“Overcoming this global challenge demands global cooperation and unity,” he adds. “Although we are apart, we have never needed each other more. It demands sharing experience and know-how. We hope that Israel’s technology and innovation, of which we are so proud, can contribute to the global effort to find solutions to make our world safer and healthier.”

Katz says: “I know that being away from your homes and families at this time is not easy, but I am sure that together we will come out of this difficult period even stronger and more united than in the past. Next year in Jerusalem.”

Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Ambassador Hennadii Nadolenko of Ukraine thanks the president on behalf of the diplomats, saying, “On this day we not only mark the rebirth of the Jewish national state, we also honor the achievements of Israel that brought worldwide admiration. It is not a secret that many of us view Israel as a modern, innovative economy and a prosperous country.”