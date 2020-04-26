Netanyahu said considering loyalist Amir Ohana for public security ministry

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party is considering making Justice Minister Amir Ohana the public security minister in the next government rather than Culture Minister Miri Regev, Channel 12 news reports.

According to the report, Regev would instead receive the education portfolio if the national-religious Yamina party doesn’t join the coalition. It isn’t clear what she would instead receive if it does.

The network says Netanyahu is waiting on naming ministerial appointments until the High Court of Justice rules on the coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White, in order to keep his right-wing religious bloc together in the case of new elections.

Both Ohana and Regev are considered loyalists of Netanyahu and have been highly vocal in their criticism of law enforcement over the corruption investigations implicating the premier.

Responding to the report, Likud says Netanyahu is not currently dealing with doling out ministries to lawmakers.