Health minister denies donations to his Hasidic sect swayed decision on IKEA opening

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman pushes back strongly after a report says the owners of IKEA Israel gave millions of shekels in donations to the Gur Hasidic sect Litzman belongs to.

The report from TheMarker came after the reopening of IKEA stores was met with criticism, as the government regulations allowing them to reopen did not extend to smaller businesses.

“The reports about the ties between the managers of the IKEA chain and ultra-Orthodox elements that led to the opening of the chain are nonsense that isn’t worth relating to,” a statement from the Health Ministry says.

The statement stresses that the decision to allow IKEA to open was made by ministry officials and at the request of the Finance Ministry, while denying any ties between Litzman and Shulam Fisher, one of the owners of IKEA Israel.

“It’s surprising that during an emergency in which the entire [health] system is working to save lives with dedication and responsibility, there are those who publish false information and baseless details,” it says.