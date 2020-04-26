Labor central committee voting on whether to join new government

Members of the Labor Party’s central committee is voting today on whether to join the new government being formed by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud and Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz’s Blue and White.

Labor chief Amir Peretz formally agreed last week to join the government, after campaigning in the last two elections against being part of a coalition headed by Netanyahu due to the premier’s indictment on graft charges.

Peretz is set to be economy minister, while fellow Labor MK Itzik Shmuli will receive the Ministry of Labor and Social Services.

MK Merav Michaeli, the only other Labor lawmaker, opposes joining the prospective government.