Ahead of Independence Day, Israeli population stands at 9.2 million

Israel’s population now numbers nearly 9.2 million, the Central Bureau of Statistics says ahead of Independence Day, which begins Tuesday evening.

According to the CBS, Israel’s population has grown by 171,000 people since Independence Day last year and is expected to reach 11.1 million in 2030.

By 2048, when Israel turns 100, the CBS forecasts a population of 15.2 million.

There are currently 6.806 million Jews, accounting for 74 percent of the population, while the 1.93 million Arabs in Israel make up 21% of the population. Another 454,000 people defined as others account for the remaining 5%.

Among the Jewish population, 78% are native-born and since Israel’s founding in 1948, 3.3 million people have immigrated to the country.