Health chief warns of renewed virus outbreak in winter

Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, director-general of the Health Ministry, warns Israel could see a renewed coronavirus outbreak in the winter.

“Look at Singapore, which we watched jealously, and recently there were days in which there were over 1,000 [new] sick people a day,” he tells Army Radio.

He is also asked about Health Minister Yaakov Litzman’s expected departure from the Health Ministry.

“We’ll continue to do our best. I’ll stay as long as there is a need and value to my remaining in the position,” he says.