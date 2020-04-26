Gantz calls Peretz to congratulate him on party approving joining government

The IDF’s Home Front Command will increase its activities in the cities of Beit Shemesh and Netivot, where a lockdown of some neighborhoods with high rates of coronavirus infections took effect this morning, the military says.

Troops will assist in the distribution of food to needy families and help explain the virus-related directives.

“The IDF will continue to help the civilian sphere as needed in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak,” the military says in s statement.

The lockdowns in Netivot and Beit Shemesh, which the cabinet declared “restricted zones” on Friday, began at 6 a.m. today and will last until Friday at 6 a.m.

In Beit Shemesh, the lockdown applies to the Nahala Umenuha and Ramat Beit Shemesh Bet neighborhoods.

In Netivot, the neighborhoods of Neta’im and Shalom Boinich will locked down, as will Hazani, Tzaban, Hatzalah, Brosh, Bilu and Gershonowitz streets in the southern city.