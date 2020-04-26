PM to head meeting on strategy for return to schools

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will chair a meeting tomorrow in which he will hear “the different alternatives for gradual return of the education system,” according to a statement from his office.

Today, the director of the Prime Minister’s Office Ronen Peretz and the deputy head of the National Security Council Eitan Ben David are holding a series of preliminary discussions with Education Minister Rafi Peretz, director general of the ministry Shmuel Abuav, and representatives of the National Security Council, the Health Ministry and the Finance Ministry, the statement adds.

According to the plan being presented by the Education Ministry, after Independence Day this coming week, preschools will reopen and students in kindergarten classes will be divided into groups of 15, with each group attending school for half of each week to limit the spread of the virus.

Students in grades 1 through 3 will also return to school in groups of 15. Students in grades four, five and six, and middle school and high school pupils, will continue remote learning.

Kids in at-risk programs would also return to school after Independence Day, while high schoolers who need extra help to catch up would be able to do so in groups of 10.