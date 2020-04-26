Netanyahu ‘confident’ he’ll annex parts of West Bank ‘a couple of months from now’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that he is “confident” he will be able to fulfill his election promise to apply Israeli sovereignty over parts of the West Bank “a few months from now.”

“For decades I have been fighting those who sought to deny the millennial connection of the Jewish people to our homeland. I’m proud to say that the decades-long struggle has borne fruit. Three months ago, the Trump peace plan recognized Israel’s rights in all of Judea and Samaria. And President Trump pledged to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Jewish communities there and in the Jordan Valley,” Netanyahu says in a recorded speech broadcast on a Christian Evangelical event marking the 100th anniversary of the San Remo conference.

“A couple of months from now, I’m confident that that pledge will be honored. That we will be able to celebrate another historic moment in the history of Zionism. A century after San Remo, the promise of Zionism is being realized,” Netanyahu adds.

According to the wording of the “emergency government” deal between the Likud and Blue and White parties, from July 1, 2020, Netanyahu “will be able to bring the agreement reached with the US on the application of sovereignty [in the West Bank] for the approval of the cabinet and or the Knesset.”

In addition, “the law will be passed as quickly as possible… and will not be disrupted or delayed by the chairmen of either the House or the Foreign Affairs and Defense committees.”

— Raoul Wootliff