Independence day poll: Record high in Israelis sense of ‘belonging’

The number of coronavirus cases in Iran passes 90,000, according to official figures, as Tehran announces its lowest number of new deaths in weeks.

Health authorities have registered 1,153 new cases of the COVID-19 illness since midday Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 90,481, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour says.

Sixty additional fatalities were recorded, with the overall death toll reaching 5,710, he adds. It is the country’s lowest number of officially declared deaths since March 10.

Iran announced its first coronavirus cases in February, and is the worst-hit country in the Middle East.

— AFP