PM and finance minister agree on additional NIS 6 billion for re-employment of workers

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Finance Minister Kahlon say that, together with the governor of the Bank of Israel, they have decided to allocate an additional special budget of “up to NIS 6 billion for retention and return of workers to the work force.”

In the coming days, a proposal to expand the economic relief package beyond the currently promised NIS 80 billion will be submitted to the Knesset, a joint statement from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Finance Ministry says.

The fund is set to start operating immediately after Independence Day.

The detailed model for allocating the budgetary framework to the new program will be announced in the coming days, they say.