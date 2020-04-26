Liechtenstein to test fertility bracelets for virus warning

Liechtenstein will put fertility monitoring bracelets on some 2,200 people to see if they can pick up early signs of coronavirus, according to the managers of the experiment.

If successful, the project will give doctors a better chance of dealing with the virus spread, by isolating patients, giving targeted support and also protecting healthcare workers, they say.

“The aim is to see whether a sensory bracelet, which is already successfully being used to monitor women’s fertility cycles, can detect COVID-19 infection early,” the Dr Risch Group laboratory and its partner, the Swiss start-up AVA which developed the technology, say in a statement.

The bracelets allow women to identify the best time to conceive by monitoring five indicators during sleep — skin temperature, resting pulse rate, bloodflow, breathing rate and heart rate variability.

This same data, the companies says, can also be analyzed to fight the coronavirus.

“The underlying hypothesis is that this will allow the creation of a new algorithm that enables identification of COVID-19 at an early stage even when no typical disease symptoms are present,” the statement adds.

