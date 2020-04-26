Meretz chief calls on Labor members to jump ship over decision to join government

Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz is calling on Labor Party members disaffected with the decision to join the new government to come over to his left-wing party.

“We won’t turn our backs on you and won’t betray your trust,” the Ynet news site quotes him saying, referring to Labor chief Amir Peretz’s broken vow not to join a government led by Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Horowitz’s comments come as Labor’s central committee votes on whether to approve the agreement to join the government.