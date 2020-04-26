The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Meretz chief calls on Labor members to jump ship over decision to join government
Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz is calling on Labor Party members disaffected with the decision to join the new government to come over to his left-wing party.
“We won’t turn our backs on you and won’t betray your trust,” the Ynet news site quotes him saying, referring to Labor chief Amir Peretz’s broken vow not to join a government led by Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Horowitz’s comments come as Labor’s central committee votes on whether to approve the agreement to join the government.
Litzman confirms decision to leave Health Ministry for Housing Ministry
Health Minister Yaakov Litzman confirms he has informed Prime Minister Netanyahu that he wishes to move to the Housing Ministry.
After serving as de facto head of the ministry for most of the past decade, Litzman, who heads the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, says that he now prefers to work on addressing the “housing crisis” in Israel.
In a lengthy statement, Litzman touts the Health Ministry’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak while denouncing what he calls “incitement” toward ultra-Orthodox Jews amid the pandemic.
Litzman’s decision to switch ministries comes after he faced criticism over his response to the coronavirus and a TV report alleged he took part in a group prayer that violated his own ministry’s directives days before he was infected with COVID-19.
Labor central committee voting on whether to join new government
Members of the Labor Party’s central committee is voting today on whether to join the new government being formed by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud and Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz’s Blue and White.
Labor chief Amir Peretz formally agreed last week to join the government, after campaigning in the last two elections against being part of a coalition headed by Netanyahu due to the premier’s indictment on graft charges.
Peretz is set to be economy minister, while fellow Labor MK Itzik Shmuli will receive the Ministry of Labor and Social Services.
MK Merav Michaeli, the only other Labor lawmaker, opposes joining the prospective government.
Blue and White activists file petition to High Court against coalition deal with Likud
Some 400 Blue and White campaign workers, activists and volunteers file a petition with the High Court of Justice against the party’s coalition agreement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud, Army Radio reports.
“We’ll accuse Benny Gantz of fraud and breach of trust,” activist Vered Amir tells the radio station, saying the Blue and White chief broke his campaign promise not to sit in a government led by Netanyahu due to the premier’s indictment on corruption charges.
Lawyer Daniel Haklai, who is representing the activists, says some are considering a civil suit against Gantz and Blue and White No. 2 Gabi Ashkenazi, who pushed for the agreement with Likud.
The High Court is set to hear this week other petitions against the coalition deal, as well against the tasking of Netanyahu with forming a government over his legal woes.
Ahead of Independence Day, Israeli population stands at 9.2 million
Israel’s population now numbers nearly 9.2 million, the Central Bureau of Statistics says ahead of Independence Day, which begins Tuesday evening.
According to the CBS, Israel’s population has grown by 171,000 people since Independence Day last year and is expected to reach 11.1 million in 2030.
By 2048, when Israel turns 100, the CBS forecasts a population of 15.2 million.
There are currently 6.806 million Jews, accounting for 74 percent of the population, while the 1.93 million Arabs in Israel make up 21% of the population. Another 454,000 people defined as others account for the remaining 5%.
Among the Jewish population, 78% are native-born and since Israel’s founding in 1948, 3.3 million people have immigrated to the country.
French government to detail plans for easing lockdown measures
PARIS — The French government will detail to parliament on Tuesday how it plans to pull the country out of the coronavirus lockdown that has plunged the eurozone’s second-largest economy into a deep and alarming freeze.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe tweets that he will unveil the “national deconfinement strategy” in an address at the National Assembly. Lawmakers will get to debate the blueprint before voting on it.
The government has for weeks had teams of experts working on finding a balance between restarting the economy without provoking a second surge of COVID-19 infections that could overwhelm hospital ICUs.
French President Emmanuel Macron had already announced that France’s lockdown, in place since March 17 and among the strictest in Europe, would begin to ease from May 11.
Philippe’s long-awaited speech will flesh out the details. He says it will cover six themes: health, schooling, work, shops, transport and gatherings.
Parents are anticipating specifics about the government’s previously announced plans for a staggered resumption of classes. The government says parents will be given the option of continuing to home-school kids if they prefer.
— AP
Kohavi urges families of fallen soldiers to respect ban on cemetery visits
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi acknowledges the difficulty of the decision to bar visits to cemeteries during Memorial Day for families of fallen soldiers, but says it must be respected.
“The distance doesn’t prevent closeness or deep identification with the sorrow,” he says.
Kohavi is speaking during a ceremony at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, during which small Israeli flags are placed at all the graves.
Spain records lowest daily virus death toll in a month
MADRID — Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll drops to 288 today, the lowest since March 20, as the country eases its lockdown to allow children outside for the first time in six weeks.
The health ministry says the figure dropped from 378 yesterday and brings Spain’s total toll to 23,190, the third highest number of deaths after the United States and Italy.
— AFP
Head of Mahane Yehuda shop owners’ guild summoned for questioning after protest
Police have summoned Tali Friedman, who represents Mahane Yehuda shop owners, for questioning following a protest at the Jerusalem market over the continued closure of open-air markets, Army Radio reports.
She tells the radio station that except for one incident, protesters adhered to social distancing directives.
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion says he backs the shop owners.
“I hope that the government will soon approve the opening of the market, which is a source of income for hundreds of Jerusalemite families,” he writes on Twitter. “I promise to you, market vendors and Jerusalem residents, that I won’t let up until the market is reopened.”
UK’s Johnson to return to work Monday after recovering from coronavirus
LONDON — The British prime minister’s office says Boris Johnson will return to work tomorrow, two weeks after he was discharged from a London hospital where he was treated for the new coronavirus.
Johnson, 55, spent a week at St. Thomas’ Hospital, including three nights in intensive care, where he was given oxygen and watched around the clock by medical staff.
After he was released April 12, he recorded a video message thanking staff at the hospital for saving his life.
Johnson has not been seen in public since then, as he recovered at the prime minister’s country retreat outside London.
Johnson’s return comes amid growing criticism of the government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. The number of people with COVID-19 who have died in British hospitals reached 20,000 yesterday. Thousands more are thought to have died in nursing homes.
Opposition politicians are calling for more clarity on when the government will ease a nationwide lockdown that was imposed March 23 and runs to at least May 7.
— AP
Shop owners at Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda protest continued closure of markets
Shop owners in Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda market are protesting the continued closure of open air markets, despite many other businesses being allowed to reopen today.
A scuffle breaks out between police officers and store owners, one of whom is arrested.
Despite the prohibition on the opening of markets, numerous shops in Mahane Yehuda have been open in recent weeks.
Netanyahu said considering loyalist Amir Ohana for public security ministry
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party is considering making Justice Minister Amir Ohana the public security minister in the next government rather than Culture Minister Miri Regev, Channel 12 news reports.
According to the report, Regev would instead receive the education portfolio if the national-religious Yamina party doesn’t join the coalition. It isn’t clear what she would instead receive if it does.
The network says Netanyahu is waiting on naming ministerial appointments until the High Court of Justice rules on the coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White, in order to keep his right-wing religious bloc together in the case of new elections.
Both Ohana and Regev are considered loyalists of Netanyahu and have been highly vocal in their criticism of law enforcement over the corruption investigations implicating the premier.
Responding to the report, Likud says Netanyahu is not currently dealing with doling out ministries to lawmakers.
Head of Bedouin town supports lockdown after sharp rise in infections there
The head of a Bedouin town in the Negev Desert says he supports a lockdown after the number of coronavirus there went from zero to 18 in a week.
Habis Al-Atauna, head of the Hura Local Council, tells Army Radio that all of the infected are from the same family and are being treated at their homes.
He says he’ll meet with Health Ministry and IDF Home Front Command officials to decide on how to address the outbreak in Hura.
Number of infections in Israel rises to 15,398; no new deaths overnight
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 15,398, an increase of 250 over the last 24 hours.
The death toll remains at 199, the same figure it was at last night.
The Health Ministry says 132 people are currently in serious condition, 100 of whom are on ventilators.
There have now been 6,602 Israelis who recovered from COVID-19.
Health minister denies donations to his Hasidic sect swayed decision on IKEA opening
Health Minister Yaakov Litzman pushes back strongly after a report says the owners of IKEA Israel gave millions of shekels in donations to the Gur Hasidic sect Litzman belongs to.
The report from TheMarker came after the reopening of IKEA stores was met with criticism, as the government regulations allowing them to reopen did not extend to smaller businesses.
“The reports about the ties between the managers of the IKEA chain and ultra-Orthodox elements that led to the opening of the chain are nonsense that isn’t worth relating to,” a statement from the Health Ministry says.
The statement stresses that the decision to allow IKEA to open was made by ministry officials and at the request of the Finance Ministry, while denying any ties between Litzman and Shulem Fisher, one of the owners of IKEA Israel.
“It’s surprising that during an emergency in which the entire [health] system is working to save lives with dedication and responsibility, there are those who publish false information and baseless details,” it says.
Health chief warns of renewed virus outbreak in winter
Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, director-general of the Health Ministry, warns Israel could see a renewed coronavirus outbreak in the winter.
“Look at Singapore, which we watched jealously, and recently there were days in which there were over 1,000 [new] sick people a day,” he tells Army Radio.
He is also asked about Health Minister Yaakov Litzman’s expected departure from the Health Ministry.
“We’ll continue to do our best. I’ll stay as long as there is a need and value to my remaining in the position,” he says.
Sea of Galilee level drops for first time since start of winter
For the first time since the start of the winter, the water level of the Sea of Galilee drops.
With a one centimeter decline, the level of Israel’s largest freshwater lake is now 208.93 centimeters below sea level, 13 centimeters below its “upper red line,” above which it is in danger of overflowing.
The Water Authority attributes the decline to increased pumping and evaporation due to the strong winds over the weekend.
Health official: Virus restrictions being lifted too quickly, rollback should be in clear stages
A top Health Ministry officials says she believes Israel is moving too quickly to rollback coronavirus restrictions and acknowledges the confusion among the Israeli public that the directives have caused.
“We’re after the peak of the first wave but I think that we’re hurrying a little too much. Because of the steps that were taken, we’re in a relatively good situation. I would feel more confident if we marked steps. I feel we’re being haphazard,” Sigal Sadetsky, head of public health services at the Health Ministry, tells Kan public radio.
She adds: “In other countries they announced what would open on a certain date and what [would open] on another [date]. We did a very large opening at one time. I agree that the directives aren’t clear. Exercise is permitted only to 500 meters, but [traveling] kilometers to stores [is okay].”
Her comments came as many businesses that had been forced to close their doors because of the restrictions were allowed to open again if they adhered to hygienic and social distancing guidelines, though many businesses indicated they would remain closed.
Yemeni separatists declare self-governance in south
Yemeni separatists declare self-governance of the war-torn country’s south, as the peace deal with the government crumbles, complicating its long conflict with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels who control much of the north.
The Southern Transitional Council accuses the government of failing to perform its duties and of “conspiring” against the southern cause, and says self-governance had begun at midnight.
— AFP
Satellite imagery finds train likely belonging to North Korea’s Kim amid health rumors
SEOUL, South Korea — A train likely belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been parked at his compound on the country’s east coast since last week, satellite imagery shows, amid speculation about his health that has been caused, in part, by a long period out of the public eye.
The satellite photos released by 38 North, a website specializing in North Korea studies, don’t say anything about Kim’s potential health problems, and they echo South Korean government intelligence that Kim is staying outside of the capital, Pyongyang. Seoul has also repeatedly indicated that there have been no unusual signs that could indicate health problems for Kim.
That hasn’t stopped growing unconfirmed rumors and media reports about Kim’s health that have emerged since he missed an April 15 commemoration of the 108th birthday of his grandfather, North Korea founder Kim Il Sung.
Kim Jong Un’s train has been parked at the Leadership Railway Station servicing his Wonsan compound since at least April 21, the website 38 North says, citing an analysis of recent satellite photos of the area. The website says that the approximately 250-meter (820-foot) -long train wasn’t present on April 15 but was present on both April 21 and 23.
“The train’s presence does not prove the whereabouts of the North Korean leader or indicate anything about his health, but it does lend weight to reports that Kim is staying at an elite area on the country’s eastern coast,” it says.
— AP
IDF to boost operations in Beit Shemesh, Netivot as virus-hit neighborhoods go on lockdown
The IDF’s Home Front Command will increase its activities in the cities of Beit Shemesh and Netivot, where a lockdown of some neighborhoods with high rates of coronavirus infections took effect this morning, the military says.
Troops will assist in the distribution of food to needy families and help explain the virus-related directives.
“The IDF will continue to help the civilian sphere as needed in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak,” the military says in s statement.
The lockdowns in Netivot and Beit Shemesh, which the cabinet declared “restricted zones” on Friday, began at 6 a.m. today and will last until Friday at 6 a.m.
In Beit Shemesh, the lockdown applies to the Nahala Umenuha and Ramat Beit Shemesh Bet neighborhoods.
In Netivot, the neighborhoods of Neta’im and Shalom Boinich will locked down, as will Hazani, Tzaban, Hatzalah, Brosh, Bilu and Gershonowitz streets in the southern city.
