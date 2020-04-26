Sea of Galilee level drops for first time since start of winter

A top Health Ministry officials says she believes Israel is moving too quickly to rollback coronavirus restrictions and acknowledges the confusion among the Israeli public that the directives have caused.

“We’re after the peak of the first wave but I think that we’re hurrying a little too much. Because of the steps that were taken, we’re in a relatively good situation. I would feel more confident if we marked steps. I feel we’re being haphazard,” Sigal Sadetsky, head of public health services at the Health Ministry, tells Kan public radio.

She adds: “In other countries they announced what would open on a certain date and what [would open] on another [date]. We did a very large opening at one time. I agree that the directives aren’t clear. Exercise is permitted only to 500 meters, but [traveling] kilometers to stores [is okay].”

Her comments came as many businesses that had been forced to close their doors because of the restrictions were allowed to open again if they adhered to hygienic and social distancing guidelines, though many businesses indicated they would remain closed.