Gov’t said to revise decision to lift 500 meter exercise limit in embarrassing U-turn

A government decision to cancel the emergency order limiting Israelis to 500 meters from their house for walks or runs has reportedly been revised in a U-turn from the cabinet, following an apparent embarrassing miscommunication from the Health Ministry.

According to Channel 12 news, ministers were told, to their surprise, moments before this afternoon’s cabinet meeting that they would be voting on lifting the limitations to allow citizens to carry out exercise wherever they like, based on new recommendations from the health ministry officials.

After the vote and the publication of the new emergency order, Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar-Siman Tov contacted the cabinet secretary to say that the ministry’s recommendation was only for professional athletes and that the cabinet needed to revise the vote, the channel says.

A week ago, the government extended the range Israelis can go on walks or runs to 500 meters from their homes, up from 100. For the time being, activities other than exercise are still limited to 100 meters from the home and the change would not have altered that.

