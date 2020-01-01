Border Police officers clear tent in northern West Bank outpost
Pro-Iran militia vows to stay at US embassy in Baghdad despite pullback call

Commander in Kataeb Hezbollah, which was targeted in American airstrike, rebuffs urging by Iraqi paramilitary group to end rioting outside diplomatic compound

By TOI staff Today, 1:50 pm 0 Edit
Supporters and members of the Popular Mobilization Forces paramilitary burn the US flag during a demonstration outside the US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on January 1, 2020. (Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP)
Supporters and members of the Popular Mobilization Forces paramilitary burn the US flag during a demonstration outside the US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on January 1, 2020. (Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.

1:52 pm

Pope says he ‘lost patience’ with exuberant admirer

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis confesses he had “lost patience” with an exuberant admirer who had grabbed his hand on Saint Peter’s Square, prompting a swift pair of slaps.

“We lose patience many times. It happens to me too. I apologize for the bad example given yesterday,” the head of the Catholic church says before celebrating Mass at the Vatican.

— AFP

1:51 pm

Border Police officers clear tent in northern West Bank outpost

Border Police officers take down a tent illegally put up near the Rehalim settlement in the northern West Bank.

As officers began clearing the tent in the Ma’ale Pinhas outpost, members of the so-called hilltop youth arrived, prompting a brief verbal altercation, according to a police official, but the cops were able to remove the shelter without further incident.

— Jacob Magid

1:50 pm

Pro-Iran militia vows to stay at US embassy in Baghdad despite pullback call

BAGHDAD — Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces paramilitary orders its supporters to end their sit-in at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, but hardliners pledge to stay put outside the mission.

“You delivered your message,” the PMF says in a statement addressed to the crowds encircling the embassy since yesterday in outrage over deadly American air strikes on a pro-Iran PMF faction over the weekend.

It calls on supporters to regroup outside the high-security Green Zone where the mission is located, but a leading commander in Kataeb Hezbollah, the group targeted in the US raids, tells AFP they would “remain” at the embassy.

— AFP

1:51 pm

