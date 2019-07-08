Pro-Iran militia vows to stay at US embassy in Baghdad despite pullback call

PARIS — French Defense Minister Florence Parly condemns the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad by pro-Iranian demonstrators and expresses solidarity with France’s coalition partner in a New Year’s address to French troops.

“France strongly condemns the attacks carried out against the positions of the international coalition in Iraq and today’s attempted incursion into the US embassy compound in Baghdad,” Parly tells the crew of the French frigate Courbet with whom she rang in the New Year.

In the speech, the text of which was only made public today, she also expresses “full solidarity” with the US.

— AFP