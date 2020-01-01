The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Pope says he ‘lost patience’ with exuberant admirer
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis confesses he had “lost patience” with an exuberant admirer who had grabbed his hand on Saint Peter’s Square, prompting a swift pair of slaps.
“We lose patience many times. It happens to me too. I apologize for the bad example given yesterday,” the head of the Catholic church says before celebrating Mass at the Vatican.
— AFP
Here's the moment a woman grabs Pope Francis' hand, pulling him. He slaps her hand away.
The pope was visiting the nativity scene in St. Peter's Square during #NewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/4TmTSPJo12
— QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) January 1, 2020
Border Police officers clear tent in northern West Bank outpost
Border Police officers take down a tent illegally put up near the Rehalim settlement in the northern West Bank.
As officers began clearing the tent in the Ma’ale Pinhas outpost, members of the so-called hilltop youth arrived, prompting a brief verbal altercation, according to a police official, but the cops were able to remove the shelter without further incident.
— Jacob Magid
לוחמי מג"ב ואנשי המנהל האזרחי פינו אוהל במאחז מעלה פנחס, באזור היישוב רחלים שבשומרון@carmeldangor pic.twitter.com/HAHLxZlXB5
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) January 1, 2020
Pro-Iran militia vows to stay at US embassy in Baghdad despite pullback call
BAGHDAD — Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces paramilitary orders its supporters to end their sit-in at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, but hardliners pledge to stay put outside the mission.
“You delivered your message,” the PMF says in a statement addressed to the crowds encircling the embassy since yesterday in outrage over deadly American air strikes on a pro-Iran PMF faction over the weekend.
It calls on supporters to regroup outside the high-security Green Zone where the mission is located, but a leading commander in Kataeb Hezbollah, the group targeted in the US raids, tells AFP they would “remain” at the embassy.
— AFP
comments