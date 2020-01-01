Iran summons envoy over US ‘warmongering’ in Iraq

TEHRAN, Iran — Tehran summons an official from the Swiss embassy, which represents US interests in Iran, to complain about American “warmongering” in neighboring Iraq, the foreign ministry says today.

“The Swiss charge d’affaires was summoned to the foreign ministry… over stances of American officials with regards to developments in Iraq,” the ministry says.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran conveyed its strong protest… over warmongering remarks made by American officials which are in violation of the United Nations Charter,” it adds.

— AFP