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Election poll shows continued deadlock; 11.5% don’t know who they’ll vote for

Today, 4:36 am
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A Channel 12 poll shows a continued deadlock between the blocs, unless the anti-Benjamin Netanyahu Zionist bloc teams up with the mostly Arab Ra’am party.

It shows both Ofer Winter’s People of Israel party and Bezalel Smotrich’s and Moshe Feiglin’s Religious Zionism-Zehut passing the electoral threshold at 4 and 6 seats, respectively.

Yoaz Hendel’s Reservists Party falls short, getting 2.7% of the vote, while the Haredi Public party and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White are nowhere near passing the threshold.

The survey finds that 11.5% of respondents don’t know who they will vote for — 1% haven’t decided between parties within the pro-Netanyahu bloc, 2.8% between parties in the anti-Netanyahu bloc, 1.2% are undecided between parties in both blocs, 3.7% are undecided between other parties, and 2.9% said they are generally undecided.

Asked whether they will go out to vote, 69% said they would, including 75% among pro-Netanyahu bloc voters, 81% among anti-Netanyahu bloc voters, but only 61% among non-aligned party voters and 53% among Arab party voters.

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