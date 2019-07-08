Pro-Iran demonstrators fully withdraw from US embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD — Pro-Iran demonstrators end a sit-in at the US embassy in Iraq’s capital after an order from the Popular Mobilization Forces paramilitary group, an AFP correspondent says, a day after their dramatic incursion.

“We burned them!” the demonstrators shout as they stream out of the high-security Green Zone housing the embassy just as easily as they had walked in on Tuesday.

Trucks pick up the tents and makeshift barricades that had been brought in for the planned sit-in.

— AFP