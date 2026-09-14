EU chief slams ‘relentless attacks by Iran’s proxies’ on Gulf countries

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen condemns “relentless attacks” by Iranian-backed armed groups in the Gulf, following the latest strikes by Yemen’s Houthis against Saudi military targets.

“We stand in solidarity with our Gulf partners in the face of relentless attacks by Iran’s proxies,” the European Commission chief posts on X. “We all have a stake in this.”

Tehran has long supported the Houthis, who call for the destruction of Israel, but the Islamic Republic denies any involvement in the revival of Yemen’s civil war.