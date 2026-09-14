Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

EU chief slams ‘relentless attacks by Iran’s proxies’ on Gulf countries

By AFP and ToI Staff Today, 4:36 pm
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference regarding energy at EU headquarters in Brussels, Monday, April 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference regarding energy at EU headquarters in Brussels, Monday, April 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen condemns “relentless attacks” by Iranian-backed armed groups in the Gulf, following the latest strikes by Yemen’s Houthis against Saudi military targets.

“We stand in solidarity with our Gulf partners in the face of relentless attacks by Iran’s proxies,” the European Commission chief posts on X. “We all have a stake in this.”

Tehran has long supported the Houthis, who call for the destruction of Israel, but the Islamic Republic denies any involvement in the revival of Yemen’s civil war.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.