Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026
EU chief slams ‘relentless attacks by Iran’s proxies’ on Gulf countries
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen condemns “relentless attacks” by Iranian-backed armed groups in the Gulf, following the latest strikes by Yemen’s Houthis against Saudi military targets.
“We stand in solidarity with our Gulf partners in the face of relentless attacks by Iran’s proxies,” the European Commission chief posts on X. “We all have a stake in this.”
Tehran has long supported the Houthis, who call for the destruction of Israel, but the Islamic Republic denies any involvement in the revival of Yemen’s civil war.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Likud accuses Lapid of ‘misleading’ public after his meeting with Netanyahu said to ‘blow up’ over how to raise extra funds for IDF
- IDF chief orders examination of legal action on ‘NAZA’ film, probe into leak of classified info
- Saudi oil pipeline hit in strikes will be mostly out of service for several weeks
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